Broken Saints Give Hope to Broken People

Meg Hhunter-Kilmer

3:00 PM

There is a tendency among Catholics to whitewash the lives of the saints, buffing out their struggles and failings and covering their imperfect lives with a veneer of piety. But the saints had all the failings, frustrations, and family drama that we have. It's this brokenness that makes their lives a model for us. In this webinar, Meg Hunter-Kilmer, author of Pray for Us: 75 Saints Who Sinned, Struggled, and Suffered on Their Way to Holiness, will share the lives of some inspiring lesser-known saints and discuss the hope their witness can offer us in the midst of our daily struggles and those to whom we minister.