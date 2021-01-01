Join Ave Maria Press online for a series of free, professional development webinars for parish ministers! Enjoy access to free presentations by experts in every area of parish ministry from the comfort of your home or office. Log in to the live webinars to participate in our question-and-answer sessions or watch the free recordings at your convenience.
How to Prevent Ministry Burnout: God’s Provision for Rest and Refresh
Every day in ministry presents multiple fires to manage and extinguish. As much as we may love our calling, the challenges can weigh heavily on our hearts and minds, affect our bodies, and even disturb our ability to worship. Through the Exodus story, God has left us a template in the Bible for navigating these challenges and learning to rest in the midst of them all. Join us for this webinar in which Sonja Corbitt will explore the number one discipline needed to prevent burnout.
Broken Saints Give Hope to Broken People
There is a tendency among Catholics to whitewash the lives of the saints, buffing out their struggles and failings and covering their imperfect lives with a veneer of piety. But the saints had all the failings, frustrations, and family drama that we have. It's this brokenness that makes their lives a model for us. In this webinar, Meg Hunter-Kilmer, author of Pray for Us: 75 Saints Who Sinned, Struggled, and Suffered on Their Way to Holiness, will share the lives of some inspiring lesser-known saints and discuss the hope their witness can offer us in the midst of our daily struggles and those to whom we minister.